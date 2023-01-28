Depute researchers to document lives of unsung freedom fighters: Tamil Nadu Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has asked state-run universities to depute at least five research scholars each to document the lives of unsung heroes who fought for India’s freedom from the British regime, in a bid to honour them.

The governor also said the universities can grant one-year fellowships to research scholars to identify at least one freedom fighter, whose life hasn’t been documented so far, within the jurisdiction of the university and bring their sacrifices to the limelight.

In a letter to vice-chancellors of all state-run universities, the governor said educational institutions should come forward to identify freedom fighters whose lives haven’t been documented so far.

“Except for the frontline warriors from Tamil Nadu who actively participated in the freedom struggle, the lives and struggles of several freedom fighters have not been documented. We don’t know about their sacrifices. Our duty is to honour such fighters by studying about their lives,” the governor said.

He also said sacrifices and struggles of several freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu have been forgotten and that it was the duty of everyone to record their lives.

“You should depute at least five research scholars from your universities to find out lesser-known freedom fighters from their areas and document their lives. The research scholars should document the lives of at least one such freedom fighter in a year’s time,” the governor told the VCs.

The fellowship can be granted for one year and the research scholars who identify freedom fighters will be rewarded at the Raj Bhavan. “This will be a real tribute for those who have been forgotten by history,” the governor said.

He also told the VCs that he will monitor the progress of the documentation from time to time. In his Republic Day message, the governor also said “our culture defines our identity and our Tamil culture including music, dance and songs are rooted in spirituality.”

“They all grew and prospered around temples. A temple is essentially a spiritual place not a mere piece of art and culture. Stripped of spirituality it is like a body without a soul and will decompose fast,” the governor added.