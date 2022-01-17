Despite immense wealth, Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy temple faces financial shortfall

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala is considered to be one of the richest temples with valuables worth around Rs.1 lakh crore in its chambers, but the temple is going through an acute financial crisis and is now seeking assistance from the state government.

Though the temple administration sought the assistance of Rs 52 crore from the government, they have received Rs 2 crore so far as refundable assistance. Various Hindu outfits were even trying to trigger a political row over it against the Left-front government in Kerala.

A temple official told DH that the government already credited the amount and now it was for the temple trust to take further decisions on the matter.

The fall in pilgrims due to Covid-19 had led to the financial crisis of the temple. The temple requires around Rs 1.25 crore for meeting the monthly expenses for rituals and the wages of around 200 employees. But owing to the pandemic the monthly revenue was much lower. The temple remained closed for devotees for several months. Hence the temple executive officer wrote to the government seeking financial support of Rs 52 crore a few months ago.

During the last two months, the temple was learnt to have received considerable revenue owing to a spurt in pilgrims due to the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. A large number of pilgrims from other states who come down for the pilgrimage used to visit the Padmanabhaswamy temple too. But as the Sabarimala pilgrimage ends this week and the Covid-19 scenario worsening again, the temple authorities are concerned.

Various Hindu outfits were trying to politicise the Left-front government's denial of financial assistance. The Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders alleged that the government was showing neglect towards Hindu worship centres even as it was attempting to take control over them.

The remark was a reference to the earlier stand of the Left-front government that the Travancore Royal family had no special rights over the temple. However, the Supreme Court had upheld the rights of the royal family. A trust headed by the head of the Travancore royal family is in charge of the administration.

The temple's treasures came to light in 2011 after a Supreme Court-appointed committee examined the temple chambers. The treasures which included stones, ornaments, antiques and vessels were considered to be worth Rs 1 lakh crore. One of the temple chambers, which is close to the sanctum, was not opened as the royal family strongly objected, citing mystical reasons.

