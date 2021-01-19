Despite Kerala govt's objections, Adani Group to takeover Thiruvananthapuram airport

Despite strong objections raised by Kerala Government, the Airports Authority of India has initiated the process of handing over Thiruvananthapuram International airport to the Adani Airports.

Concession agreements for operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati airports were signed with Adani Airports, the Airports Authority of India tweeted.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front as well as the main opposition party Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) had jointly opposed the move to handover the airport to Adani group. Meanwhile, many trade and industry bodies and forums of local residents of Thiruvananthapuram had backed the decision to lease out the airport to the Adani group that won the 50 year lease bid.

The state government's main contention is that the land for the airport was handed over free of cost by the state government and hence, the airport should be handed over to a PPP model company under Kerala government. The state also offered the rate of Rs 168 per passenger for which Adani group won the bid. Even as the state government approached the court, the Kerala High Court refused to grant interim stay.

Those backing the handing over of airport management and development to Adani group expressed hopes that the private management would initiate proactive measures for improving domestic and international connectivity of the airport and would spruce up the amenities of the airport. Currently, the airport's direct connectivity is limited only to Gulf countries, Singapore, Maldives and Colombo, while there is considerable demand for connectivity to European and American countries. Similarly, direct domestic connectivity of the airport is also limited to major cities only.

The upcoming Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport Project in Thiruvananthapuram, about 20 kilometres from the airport, is also being developed by the Adani group.