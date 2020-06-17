Despite resentment, Kerala makes pre-departure COVID-19 test must for NRIs

Despite resentment from various quarters against the Kerala government's decision to mandate COVID-19 test to all NRIs returning to the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan justified the decision citing that 52% of expatriates have tested positive.

While the initial decision was to insist on pre-departure COVID-19 test only for those returning in chartered flights from June 20, the state government is now seeking reports for all NRIs returning in Vande Bharat Mission.

Vijayan said the state was not opposing the return of NRIs, but wanted to avoid a surge in COVID-19 infection with the mixing of infected persons with non-infected ones. The Centre should make arrangements for conducting the tests in countries lacking testing facilities, as well as to meet the test expense of financially weak people.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, Vijayan suggested operating special flights for those being tested positive.

While the steps have not gone down well with the NRIs, the Congress is mounting its attack on the government over the issue. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala announced that he would stage a protest in front of the Secretariat on Saturday over the issue.

While many NRI organisations alleged that the government decision would impose an additional burden on them, the state government is of the view that it was insisting only on the antibody test, which is comparatively cheap.

Meanwhile, 90 patients recovered on Wednesday in Kerala, while the fresh confirmed cases were lower at 75, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,351. Among the 75 fresh cases, 72 were from abroad and other states.