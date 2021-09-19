Detention of Lankans: NIA holds enquiries in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

Detention of Lankans: NIA holds enquiries in Rameswaram

The Lankans were detained in Mangalore in Karnataka in June by that state police

On Sunday, personnel of the NIA held enquiries at Maraikkayarpatnam, Vedalai and Seeniappadarha. Credit: DH Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday held enquiries in the coastal villages of Rameswaram in the district in connection with a case related to the detention of 38 Sri Lankan nationals in June for alleged their illegal stay in the country.

The Lankans were detained in Mangalore in Karnataka in June by that state police for illegally entering the country through Tamil Nadu and the case was subsequently taken over by the NIA.

On Sunday, personnel of the NIA held enquiries at Maraikkayarpatnam, Vedalai and Seeniappadarha coastal hamlets relating to the Lankans being provided sanctuary, here, police said.

The officials also enquired about drug smuggling, they added. The detained Lankans had left their country on March 17 by paying Rs six lakh to Rs 10 lakh in Sri Lankan Rupees to an agent in the country, who had promised them jobs in Canada. 

