Devotee from Hyd donates Rs 1.11 cr to Tirumala shrine

A devotee, hailing from Hyderabad, on Thursday made an offering of Rs 1.11 crore to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, with a request to use the fund for the temple-run pilgrim free meal trust, a temple official said.

The devotee Yugameti Rami Reddy with his family, after offering worship at the shrine, handed over a demand draft for Rs 1.11 crore to the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Y V Subba Reddy that manages the shrine, the official told PTI.

The devotee requested the TTD chairman to use the donation for the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, he said.

Since 1985, about one lakh free meals, on an average, have been served to the devotees every day by making use of the annual interest drawn from accumulations of over Rs 1,000 crore donations made by philanthropists to the trust through banks, he added.