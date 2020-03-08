Devotees arrive to pay last tribute to late Mata Manikeshwari

A large number of devotees arrived to pay their last respects to late Mata Manikeshwari who died of age-related ailments at Yanagundi in Sedam taluk of the district on Saturday night.

Thousands of devotees are arriving from Sunday to take the darshan of the mortal remains of Manikeshwari Amma who was being revered as walking Goddess by the people of Kalyana Karnataka, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The body has been kept on the premises of the Ashram for public viewing.

Prasadam has been arranged for the devotees arriving to pay their last respects.



"The rituals will begin from Monday afternoon. The final rites will be performed as per Shiva principles", said Yanagundi Mate Manikeshwari Trust secretary Shivayya Swamy.

Animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan, MLA Priyank Kharge, Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Corporation chairman Baburao Chinchansur, former ministers Malikayya Gyttedar, Revu Naik Belamagi and Sharanprakash Patil and others paid their last respects.