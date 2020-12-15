Devotees not to be allowed for 'Sorgavasal' opening at Chennai's Parthasarathy temple

Devotees will not be allowed inside the ancient Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple here in the early hours of December 25 for the opening of Paramapathavasal gate due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Tuesday.

The opening of the 'heavenly' gate during Vaikunta Ekadasi, an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu during Margashirsha (December-January) at the 8th century temple attracts several lakhs of devotees, many of whom throng the shrine all through the night.

"This time due to the pandemic and owing to the implementation of standard operating procedure laid down by the state government, it has been decided not to allow devotees between 4.30 am and 6.30 am on Vaikunta Ekadasi," a senior Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department official told PTI.

He said the devotees would however be allowed after the ceremonial opening of the gate but "they should either register (online) or purchase a darshan ticket to enter the temple." Entry of devotees will be regulated depending upon the crowd.