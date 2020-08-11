DGCA stops wide-bodied aircraft operation at Kozhikode; political tension brews

Despite safety concerns, the fresh decision of DGCA to suspend the operation of wide-bodied aircraft at Kozhikode international airport has triggered political resentment in Kerala.

It was indeed following strong political pressure that permission was granted in 2018 for resuming operation of wide-bodied aircraft from the airport despite safety concerns. Some veteran aviation experts had expressed serious concerns over the move.

Apart from the strong Gulf connection of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, Kozhikode airport is also the hub of the Hajj pilgrimage from Kerala.

IUML MP of Ponnani in Malappuram district E T Mohammed Basheer said that the present decision of DGCA seemed to be only a temporary measure. Many airlines like Saudi Airlines were only having wide-bodied aircraft and hence stopping service of wide-bodied aircraft from Kozhikode would badly hit the people and cargo movements from the region. He also said that wide-bodied aircraft service resumed at the airport in 2018 after safety clearance by DGCA as well as the respective airline as well. Congress MP of Kozhikode M K Raghavan also said that there would be no justification for stopping wide-bodied aircraft to the airport.

It was in 2015 May that operation of wide-bodied aircraft from the airport was stopped citing runway re-carpeting. Concerns about the tabletop run was raised following the Mangalore crash also. Air India, Saudi Airlines, and Emirates airlines was then operating. But even after the recarpeting was over, DGCA refused to allow wide-bodied aircraft citing safety concerns.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state Assembly in March 2017 that the state government was pressing for the operation of wide-bodied aircraft at Karippur airport. The civil aviation authorities were pressing for increasing the length of the runway to 3,400 metres from 2,850 metres as well as to increase the area of Runway End Safety Area. But the state was pressing to operate wide-bodied aircraft with the existing runway, which was possible, Vijayan had then said.

In 2018 then Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu announced the resumption of permission for wide-bodies aircraft. "Calicut airport to become operational soon. DGCA has given the final approval today on commencing operations of A330 and B-777 wide-body aircraft of Saudi Arabian airlines in strict compliance with the mitigation measures to ensure the safety of operations," he had then tweeted.

However, the length of the runway had to be later reduced to 2,700 metre for expanding the Runway End Safety Area. Even then wide-bodies aircraft continued to operate to Kozhikode.

A veteran wing commander had even written to the Civil Aviation Ministry last year expressing serious safety concerns on allowing wide-bodies aircraft at Kozhikode. He said in the letter that political pressure should not compromise with flight security.