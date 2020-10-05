DH Radio: The Lead | Language is a live wire, do not touch: DMK's Raja tells BJP

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, DH's E T B Sivapriyan talks to DMK MP A Raja about Hindi imposition and Tamil Nadu politics.

E T B Sivapriyan: DMK has been out of power in Tamil Nadu for the past 10 years and the assembly elections are less than seven months away in the state. What are the chances for the DMK this election, according to you?

A Raja: The chances for DMK are very bright this time on two counts. First reason is that the DMK has proved that it is the only party that is concerned about people’s issues, the needs of the people and highlighting the errors of the governments. All the issues that concern the people have been democratically, legally and legitimately debated within the Parliament and outside the Parliament and hence the DMK has proved under the able leadership of our leader M K Stalin that it is a real democratic party that has stood by issues of the people. In 2011, one of the reasons for a government change was 2G spectrum allocation and in 2016 everyone knew money played a major role. Right or wrong, the government changed in 2011 and admittedly the DMK has not been in power for the past 10 years. The 10 years of AIADMK government has been marred by corruption, misrule, commission, and people’s aspirations were not reflected both inside and outside the Assembly. The Edappadi Government has miserably failed to fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the people. Even if you compare the leadership of Edappadi and Stalin, our leader was not a crisis-made or time-made leader. Edappadi was elevated because of the crisis and because of the vacuum. Stalin climbed up the ladder in the party by proving he was a good mayor (of Chennai), good MLA, good minister, good deputy chief minister and good leader of Opposition. The position that Stalin has attained is evolution-based and not based on crises. The government will change and DMK will come to power.

