The Lead | Language is a live wire: DMK's Raja to BJP

DH Radio: The Lead | Language is a live wire, do not touch: DMK's Raja tells BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 07:21 ist
DMK leader and Nilgiri Constituency MP A Raja. Credit: PTI

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, DH's  E T B Sivapriyan talks to DMK MP A Raja about Hindi imposition and Tamil Nadu politics.

E T B Sivapriyan: DMK has been out of power in Tamil Nadu for the past 10 years and the assembly elections are less than seven months away in the state. What are the chances for the DMK this election, according to you?

A Raja: The chances for DMK are very bright this time on two counts. First reason is that the DMK has proved that it is the only party that is concerned about people’s issues, the needs of the people and highlighting the errors of the governments. All the issues that concern the people have been democratically, legally and legitimately debated within the Parliament and outside the Parliament and hence the DMK has proved under the able leadership of our leader M K Stalin that it is a real democratic party that has stood by issues of the people. In 2011, one of the reasons for a government change was 2G spectrum allocation and in 2016 everyone knew money played a major role. Right or wrong, the government changed in 2011 and admittedly the DMK has not been in power for the past 10 years. The 10 years of AIADMK government has been marred by corruption, misrule, commission, and people’s aspirations were not reflected both inside and outside the Assembly. The Edappadi Government has miserably failed to fulfill the aspirations and expectations of the people. Even if you compare the leadership of Edappadi and Stalin, our leader was not a crisis-made or time-made leader. Edappadi was elevated because of the crisis and because of the vacuum. Stalin climbed up the ladder in the party by proving he was a good mayor (of Chennai), good MLA, good minister, good deputy chief minister and good leader of Opposition. The position that Stalin has attained is evolution-based and not based on crises. The government will change and DMK will come to power.

To know more about the conversation, tune in to the podcast.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

The Lead
DH Podcast
DMK
Tamil Nadu
A Raja
Hindi imposition

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 