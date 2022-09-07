DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

Former Kerala health minister and senior CPM leader K K Shailaja declined the Ramon Magsaysay award.
Sources close to Shailaja said that the Ramon Magsaysay Award foundation had approached her in this regard. Her efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and nipah were the reasons why she was considered. But she declined the award, declaring that the fight against Covid and nipah was the result of team work with the government and not that of an individual.
