DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 07 2022, 05:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 08:11 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Former Kerala health minister and senior CPM leader K K Shailaja declined the Ramon Magsaysay award.

Sources close to Shailaja said that the Ramon Magsaysay Award foundation had approached her in this regard. Her efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and nipah were the reasons why she was considered. But she declined the award, declaring that the fight against Covid and nipah was the result of team work with the government and not that of an individual.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Kerala
India News
K K Shailaja
CPI(M)

What's Brewing

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

DH Toon | An award for 'grandiose delusion'

Vikrant will help project naval power

Vikrant will help project naval power

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

 