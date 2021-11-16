Dhoni, Stalin to participate in CSK’s IPL victory event

Dhoni, Stalin to participate in Chennai Super Kings’ IPL victory event on November 20

Stalin will meet Dhoni and other team members at the event

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 16 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 18:58 ist
Stalin will felicitate the members of the IPL team at a gala event organised by The India Cements, which owns the team. Credit: PTI file photo

A month after a stupendous comeback by Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League by winning the trophy for the fourth time, the IPL team will celebrate its victory here on November 20 in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Stalin, who is an ardent fan of CSK and its captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will felicitate the members of the IPL team at a gala event organised by The India Cements, which owns the team. The Chief Minister is expected to “share the trophy” with Dhoni, who will be in the city for the first time after the team won the trophy for the fourth time on October 15.

The India Cements' vice-chairman and Managing Director N Srinivasan met Stalin at the Secretariat here on Tuesday and handed over an invitation for the event. After receiving the trophy following a ritual at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on October 18, Srinivasan had said Dhoni will “share the trophy” with Stalin.

At the event at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, Stalin will meet Dhoni and other team members and felicitate them. Soon after CSK’s victory in the IPL last month, Stalin had taken to Twitter to congratulate the team.

"Fantabulous performance from @ChennaiIPL ! The kings have roared back. Congratulations to each and every #CSK player and fans across the globe on winning the #IPL trophy for the fourth time. Chennai is waiting #AnbuDEN for @msdhoni to celebrate this victory! #Yellove #IPLFinal,” Stalin tweeted.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chennai Super Kings
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu
IPL
IPL 2021
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Related videos

What's Brewing

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 