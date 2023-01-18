Didn't call for renaming of Tamil Nadu: Governor R N Ravi on 'Tamizhagam' row

Amid the ongoing row between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the latter on Wednesday clarified that he had used the word 'Tamizhagam' in a historical sense and any insinuation that he had suggested a renaming of the southern state was "errneous and far-fetched".

"In an event at the Raj Bhavan on January 4, 2023... I referred to the word Tamizhagam. In those days, there was no 'Tamil Nadu'. Hence in [a] historical [and] cultural context, I referred to the word 'Tamizhagam' as a 'more appropriate expression'," the Governor said in a written statement.

"An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched," Ravi asserted.

