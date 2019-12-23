Didn't let me attend convocation: Pondy univ student

A gold medallist in Mass Communication from the Pondicherry University on Monday alleged that she was asked to leave the convocation ceremony after President Ram Nath Kovind’s arrival in the hall by security personnel on the suspicion that she could protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Rabeeha Andurehim, who hails from Kerala, rejected the gold medal after she was not allowed to participate in the convocation ceremony and also junked rumours that she was asked to remove her hijab by security personnel.

The 27th convocation of the prestigious university was marred by controversies as two gold medallists – Karthika Kurup and A S Arun Kumar -- boycotted the event in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Rabeeha alleged she was sent out of the auditorium where the convocation took place when the President arrived at the hall.

“(For unknown reasons, I was sent out of the auditorium where hundreds of students sat awaiting their medals when the President came and was allowed only when he left. I feel at peace for the fact that I was able to take a stand as an educated youth,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“That (I was asked to remove my scarf) is false. No one asked me to remove anything. No one told me why I was kept outside,” Rabeeha, M. Sc (Mass Communication) student, added.

Rabeeha further alleged that security personnel escorted her out of the hall and did not allow entry inside till the President left the venue. “I don’t know why I was kept out,” she said.

After she was allowed inside, Rabeeha refused to accept the gold medal when her name was called on the dais. However, she took her degree certificate and posted a picture on social media with it.

A senior police officer, who was in charge of the security at the event, told DH that the President gave away gold medals only to 10 out of 321 graduates who were awarded on Monday.

“Several students were called out of the auditorium on the advice of the University administration. But they were allowed inside immediately. She (Rabeeha) was politically active and maybe the university apprehended she might say or do something. But to say she wasn’t allowed inside is false. And there was no discrimination on religious lines,” the officer said.