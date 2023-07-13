Die-in-harness employees who ignore other dependents to suffer salary cut in Kerala

Kerala government employees who secure jobs under the die-in-harness scheme and fail to take care of other dependents of the deceased employee will hereafter suffer a 25 per cent cut in basic pay.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday took the decision in view of widespread complaints of those securing jobs under the die-in-harness scheme not taking care of other dependents of the deceased person. The deducted salary would be given to the other dependents.

Read | Kerala 'a beacon of progressive ideas', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan at diaspora meet in US

One dependent of a person who dies while in government service is given a government job under the die-in-harness scheme on the assurance that he would take care of the other dependents of the deceased employee.

In case the dependent who has secured such a job does not take care of the food, shelter, medical treatment and other basic needs of other dependents of the deceased employee, the affected dependents could lodge complaints.

If the complaint is found true, the employee who secured the job will face the aforementioned salary cut.

This protection would not be applicable to the dependents drawing family pension, a government statement said.