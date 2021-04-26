Differential price mechanism for vaccine inherently unfair, writes TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to PM Modi

Opposing the “differential price” mechanism of Covid-19 vaccine for state governments and Centre as “inherently unfair”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asked the Union Government to procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccine for administering them to all groups.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami quoted the Union Health Ministry's policy that vaccine for the age group of 18-45 would be procured by the state governments and said the price would be distinctly different from the price that the Government of India has been paying for the vaccines supply.

“Some manufacturers have already announced a higher increased rate for procurement by State Governments. Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on States,” Palaniswami told Modi.

He said it is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably less fiscal resources at their command than the central government. Further, since budgetary provision of Rs.35,000 crore has been made in the Budget Estimates for 2021-22 for the Covid-19 Vaccination programme, he said, states have a “legitimate expectation” that the Centre would supply the Covid-19 vaccine for phase 3.

He asked the Centre to procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccine for administering all groups including those in the age group of 18-45.

“Further, the Government of India could also explore alternative sources of supply of vaccine including possible imports to ensure that the vaccine rollout takes place across the country smoothly and expeditiously in the coming weeks,” he said.

Last week, Palaniswami had written to Modi seeking a supply of 20 lakhs vaccines to be administered for those above 45 years of age.