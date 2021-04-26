Differential price mechanism for vaccine unfair: TN CM

Differential price mechanism for vaccine inherently unfair, writes TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to PM Modi

He said it is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably less fiscal resources at their command than the central government

E T B Sivapriyan
E T B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 26 2021, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 21:07 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Credit: PTI File Photo

Opposing the “differential price” mechanism of Covid-19 vaccine for state governments and Centre as “inherently unfair”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asked the Union Government to procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccine for administering them to all groups.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami quoted the Union Health Ministry's policy that vaccine for the age group of 18-45 would be procured by the state governments and said the price would be distinctly different from the price that the Government of India has been paying for the vaccines supply.

“Some manufacturers have already announced a higher increased rate for procurement by State Governments. Such a differential price mechanism is inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on States,” Palaniswami told Modi.

Read | Centre asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to lower prices of Covid-19 vaccines

He said it is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably less fiscal resources at their command than the central government. Further, since budgetary provision of Rs.35,000 crore has been made in the Budget Estimates for 2021-22 for the Covid-19 Vaccination programme, he said, states have a “legitimate expectation” that the Centre would supply the Covid-19 vaccine for phase 3.

He asked the Centre to procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccine for administering all groups including those in the age group of 18-45.

 

“Further, the Government of India could also explore alternative sources of supply of vaccine including possible imports to ensure that the vaccine rollout takes place across the country smoothly and expeditiously in the coming weeks,” he said.

Last week, Palaniswami had written to Modi seeking a supply of 20 lakhs vaccines to be administered for those above 45 years of age.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 