Din in Kerala Assembly over gold-dollar smuggling issue

Din in Kerala Assembly over gold-dollar smuggling issue

The Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the house shouting slogans that CM Vijayan and his government was afraid of discussing the case

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 24 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 15:15 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Assembly was disrupted on Thursday as the Opposition shouted slogans and raised a banner covering the Speaker's view after they were denied permission to discuss the gold and dollar smuggling case involving UAE consulate officials and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary.

Speaker M B Rajesh denied permission to the adjournment motion notice given by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) maintaining that the matter was pending before the court.

The Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the house shouting slogans that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government was afraid of discussing the case and called on the CM to shed his silence over the matter.

Even as the Speaker repeatedly asked the Opposition MLAs to remove the banner, the Opposition did not concede. Tense moments prevailed as the ruling front MLAs also advanced towards the well of the house. Subsequently, the Speaker left the house.

Later, the Speaker held talks with the Chief Minister and Opposition leader in his chamber and resumed the house after about 30 minutes.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan subsequently made a call for boycotting the house for the day alleging that the Opposition's rights were being denied.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Gold smuggling case
India News
Kerala Assembly
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

'Ukraine, you're not alone,' say countries at UN meet

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

Murals, illustrations zest up indoor spaces

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

DH Toon | Nawab Malik: A cupid for Oppn unity?

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

Karnataka reserves 1% teacher jobs for transgenders

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

 