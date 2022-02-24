Din in Kerala Assembly over gold-dollar smuggling issue

Kerala Assembly was disrupted on Thursday as the Opposition shouted slogans and raised a banner covering the Speaker's view after they were denied permission to discuss the gold and dollar smuggling case involving UAE consulate officials and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former secretary.

Speaker M B Rajesh denied permission to the adjournment motion notice given by the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) maintaining that the matter was pending before the court.

The Opposition MLAs trooped to the well of the house shouting slogans that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government was afraid of discussing the case and called on the CM to shed his silence over the matter.

Even as the Speaker repeatedly asked the Opposition MLAs to remove the banner, the Opposition did not concede. Tense moments prevailed as the ruling front MLAs also advanced towards the well of the house. Subsequently, the Speaker left the house.

Later, the Speaker held talks with the Chief Minister and Opposition leader in his chamber and resumed the house after about 30 minutes.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan subsequently made a call for boycotting the house for the day alleging that the Opposition's rights were being denied.

