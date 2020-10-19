Direct train services to resume between Chennai and Bengaluru from October 21

Direct passenger train services between Chennai and Bengaluru, the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will resume on October 21 after a gap of over six months.

Southern Railway on Monday night announced that a Double-Decker fully reserved special train will be run between Chennai-Bengaluru-Chennai from October 21.

With a composition of Eight AC Chair Car Coaches, train No. 06075 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru AC Double-Decker super fast daily special train will leave Chennai at 07.25 am and reach Bengaluru at 01.10 pm.

In the return direction, train No. 06076 KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central train will leave Bengaluru at 02.30 pm and reach Chennai at 08.30 pm.

The trains will stop at Arakkonam, Katpadi Jn, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, and Bangalore Cant. In the return direction from Bengaluru, the train will stop at Permabur.

Reservations for the above specials will open at 08.00 am on Tuesday, the Southern Railway said.