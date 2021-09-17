Directive to review literary works of Kerala government employees withdrawn following row

Kerala govt employees' literary works won't be reviewed

Arjun Raghunath
  • Sep 17 2021, 20:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A directive of the Kerala government insisting on the education department's review of literary works of employees was withdrawn following widespread criticism.

The circular issued by the general education department on September 9 said that literary works by employees should be published only after the education department reviews them and give consent. The circular was issued as a clarification to the existing restrictions for government employees in carrying out cultural and literary works.

The circular invited widespread criticism from various quarters with many alleging it as an attempt to impose censorship on literary freedom. Known poet and literary critic K Satchidanandan sarcastically commented on social media that it was better the local police did the review of the literary works of government employees.

As the criticisms mounted, the general education minister V Sivankutty directed the department to withdraw the circular. The minister's office informed that the circular was aimed only at ensuring that government employees do not flout the existing norms.

