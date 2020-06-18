Directives issued by Ernakulam dist on glass doors, wall partitions

Directives issued by Ernakulam dist on glass doors

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 18 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 20:15 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

In the wake of a woman's death at Ernakulam district in Kerala due to the collapse of glass door, the district administration directed all commercial establishments to ensure the use of quality glass doors and wall partitions.

A set of instructions were also issued, like, only toughened or tempered glasses should be used and there should be proper stickers or signs to ensure that the glass doors and walls are easily noticeable.

The door opening direction should be given both in English and Malayalam.

District collector S Suhas directed all local body secretaries in the district to ensure that all buildings adhered to the norms within 45 days. Similar directives were likely to be issued across the state.

A 45-year-old woman died after the glass door of a bank collapsed and pierced into her body after she rammed into the door accidentally. The shocking incident took place at Bank of Baroda's Perumbavoor branch, about 35 kilometres from Kochi.

