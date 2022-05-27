Dirty politics at play as Kerala assembly bypoll nears

Dirty politics at play as Kerala assembly bypoll nears

Video of intimate moments between a man and woman—where the man is alleged to be CPM candidate for the Thrikkakkara seat—makes rounds in social media

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 27 2022, 20:34 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 20:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

With just days left for the by-election to the Thrikkakkara Assembly constituency, a fresh controversy has arisen over a video footage supposedly involving the CPM’s candidate.

The video, showing some intimate moments between a man and a woman, is being spread on social media with a caption that states the man in question is CPM candidate, Dr Jo Joseph.

The police have held a few people for spreading the video. Among the held, two were former local office bearers of the Youth Congress.

The CPM alleged that the Congress was playing dirty politics by spreading the fake video; the Congress categorically rejected the allegations. Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that the police unearth the source of the video, instead of nabbing only those who spread it.

CPM activists were also among those who shared the video, Satheesan alleged.

Dr. Jacob's (who is this?) wife flayed video on Thursday saying that such campaigns were harmful for her family’s social standing and would adversely affect their two daughters.

Congress candidate, and wife of the late P T Thomas who was the MLA from Thrikkakkara constituency, Uma Thomas, too, strongly condemned the malicious campaign.

The Kerala Police opened an investigation, based on a petition filed by former CPM MLA M Swaraj.

The Thrikkakkara by-election is scheduled for May 31.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Bypolls
India News
Elections
CPI(M)

What's Brewing

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

MP's Khandwa witnesses tribal exodus amid unemployment

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

Geetanjali Shree wins Int'l Booker for 'Tomb of Sand'

 