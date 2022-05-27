Dirty politics at play as Kerala assembly bypoll nears

With just days left for the by-election to the Thrikkakkara Assembly constituency, a fresh controversy has arisen over a video footage supposedly involving the CPM’s candidate.

The video, showing some intimate moments between a man and a woman, is being spread on social media with a caption that states the man in question is CPM candidate, Dr Jo Joseph.

The police have held a few people for spreading the video. Among the held, two were former local office bearers of the Youth Congress.

The CPM alleged that the Congress was playing dirty politics by spreading the fake video; the Congress categorically rejected the allegations. Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that the police unearth the source of the video, instead of nabbing only those who spread it.

CPM activists were also among those who shared the video, Satheesan alleged.

Dr. Jacob's (who is this?) wife flayed video on Thursday saying that such campaigns were harmful for her family’s social standing and would adversely affect their two daughters.

Congress candidate, and wife of the late P T Thomas who was the MLA from Thrikkakkara constituency, Uma Thomas, too, strongly condemned the malicious campaign.

The Kerala Police opened an investigation, based on a petition filed by former CPM MLA M Swaraj.

The Thrikkakkara by-election is scheduled for May 31.