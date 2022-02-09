Discrepancies in Covid tests leading to massive passenger offloading in Kerala

Hundreds of passengers bound for foreign countries, mainly the UAE, are being offloaded at airports in Kerala in recent weeks due to discrepancies in the results of the Covid-19 tests performed inside the airport and at laboratories located outside the airport.

Many people who had Covid 'negative' results from RT-PCR tests performed in well-known private laboratories were denied travel because they tested 'positive' in the Rapid-PCR tests performed at the airports. Up to 30 passengers scheduled to fly on a single flight were offloaded at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport after being found to be Covid positive.

Many of those who were offloaded pleaded to authorities that they had Covid 'negative' test results just hours before arriving at the airport.

The North Kerala-based Malabar Development Council had urged the government to set up a help desk at airports to address such issues faced by the NRIs.

Airport sources told DH that the major reason for many Covid 'negative' patients being tested Covid 'positive' at the airport is due to more precise parameters being followed at airports.

"Normally patients with Cycle Threshold (Ct) value of over 35 in Covid PCR tests are considered as Covid negative. But with regard to UAE-bound passengers, the Ct value of the Rapid PCR test has to be much higher. Hence, many UAE bound passengers were widely being offloaded from airports," said a highly placed official.

Health department sources said that the chances of lack of accuracy in the tests being conducted at private laboratories these days could be also suspected owing to the steep increase in the number of tests being done these days.

The cost of a Covid Rapid-PCR test at airports is also much higher, reaching up to Rs 2,500. Though the state government directed that the rates should be lowered, it has not been done yet.

Covid test cost reduced

The Kerala government has decided to reduce the rates for Covid tests at private laboratories. The new rate of RT-PCR test is Rs 300, antigen test Rs 100, True NAAT Rs 1,225, RT Lamp Rs 1,025 and Expert NAAT Rs 2,350.

Prices of PPE kits will range from Rs 154 to Rs 175, depending on size, and that of N-95 masks will be from Rs 5.50 to Rs 15, said an official statement.

