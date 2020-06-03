Disinfectant sprayer fitted motorbikes to aid personnel sanitise alleys in Tamil Nadu

Disinfectant sprayer-fitted new motorcycles are set to help personnel sanitise narrow streets better in containment zones with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami inaugurating the clean-up service on Wednesday

.As part of COVID-19 prevention measures, the customised motorcycles would be used by Fire and Rescue Services personnel in congested localities here.

Palaniswami flagged off nine two-wheelers at his camp office marking the launch of disinfection work by the personnel using 25 new Royal Enfield motorcycles bought at a cost of Rs 1.36 crore, an official press release said.

The fire services department is among the government agencies involved in disinfection activities across the state and they have sanitised about 45,000 locations, including hospitals and markets. After the completion of anti-COVID 19 work, the two- wheelers would be utilised for fire-fighting operations, the release said.