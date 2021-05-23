Get rid of NEET, consider plus-two marks: TN to Centre

Dispense with NEET, allow medical admissions based on plus-two marks: Tamil Nadu to Centre

ETB Sivapriyan
  • May 23 2021, 21:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday reiterated that NEET is dispensed with and that admissions to medical colleges under state control should be based only on marks scored in plus-two exams. A statement from the government said the stand was communicated to the Centre during a meeting Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal held with education ministers of state.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi represented Tamil Nadu at the virtual meeting. Ponmudy said the state government said the Centre can conduct NEET exams for admissions into medical colleges that come under its control.

“For the medical seats that come under state's control, we will fill it using marks scored in exams,” he told reporters after the meeting. As his comments were interpreted that Tamil Nadu was in favour of a state-level entrance exam, the state government issued a clarification late in the evening.

“The state government is clear that NEET should not be conducted in the state, and admissions into medical colleges should be based only on marks scored in plus-two exams. There is no change in the state government's stand,” the statement said.

