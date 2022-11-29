Disqualify TN Governor R N Ravi: Petitioner tells Madras High Court

A petition seeking to disqualify Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi from his post has been filed before the Madras High Court on the grounds that he holds the chairmanship of Auroville Foundation, a public office from which he has been drawing salary.

The petition filed by M Kannadasan, who heads the Kanchipuram district unit of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, alleges that by accepting the post of Chairman of Auroville Foundation that entitles him to salary and other allowances, Ravi has attracted disqualification and he is not “entitled to continue” in the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday. The petition, which talks about Ravi’s “controversial remarks” in his public speeches by talking about Sanathana Dharma, comes at a time when the state government and allies of the ruling DMK are involved in a running battle with the Governor.

Ravi was sworn in as Tamil Nadu governor on September 18, 2021, and the petition alleges that the former IPS officer was appointed as Chairman of the Auroville Foundation on October 6, 2021.

“Thus as and from 06.10.2021, the 3rd respondent has become full-time Chairman of the said Auroville Foundation and function as such from that date onwards in accordance with the provisions of the above Act. It is a public office. It carries a salary for the post of chairman,” Kannadasan contended in his petition.

Contending that the Constitution mandates that the Governor shall not hold any other office of profit, the petitioner said a disqualified person cannot continue in the office of the Governor.

“As of date, the office of Governor the 3rd respondent (Ravi) is holding is not valid. It is submitted that the moment the 3rd respondent entered the office of chairman of Auroville Foundation he had violated Article 158(2) of the Constitution of India and ceased to be Governor,” he said in the petition.

The office of Chairman of the Auroville Foundation is a public office and not private, he said, adding that Ravi has acted against the oath of office taken by him.

“I have filed the above writ petition out of my own funds. In such circumstances it is prayed that this Hon’ble Court may be pleased to issue a writ of quo warranto to order or direction in the nature of a writ calling upon the 3rd respondent to show cause under what authority of law he is holding the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu and pass such further or other orders and thus render justice,” the petition read.