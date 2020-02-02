DMK alliance launches signature campaign against CAA, NRC

Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, DMK, and its alliance partners on Sunday launched a week-long signature campaign against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

DMK President M K Stalin launched the campaign in Kolathur, his assembly constituency, while Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri collected signatures from people in Avadi in Chennai. The alliance plans to collect more than a crore signatures from people from all walks of the society between February 2 and February 8.

Launching the campaign, Stalin said the Centre was implementing CAA to “hide its failures on other fronts, including the economy.”

“Even in the Budget yesterday, the government has shown interest in privatizing public sector companies. Only to divert attention from such things, the government is going ahead with the implementation of CAA,” Stalin said.

DMK has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA agitation in Tamil Nadu and had organized a massive show of strength in December last year. The party wants the AIADMK government to not go ahead with the work for NPR.