DMK allies oppose R N Ravi’s appointment as Tamil Nadu Governor

The appointment of R N Ravi, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as Governor of Tamil Nadu has kicked up a political storm. Congress and VCK – allies of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – have taken strong exception to Ravi’s transfer from trouble-torn Nagaland to Tamil Nadu.

While Chief Minister M K Stalin welcomed Ravi to the state and expressed the hope that the new Governor will help the government’s efforts on the development of the state, the DMK has not issued any statement so far. BJP and AIADMK have welcomed Ravi’s appointment citing his “contributions” to the country’s development.

However, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K S Alagiri has issued a strong statement questioning Ravi’s appointment. VCK chief and Chidambaram Lok Sabha MP Thol. Thirumavalavan also punched holes in the Union Government’s decision to replace Banwarilal Purohit with Ravi in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai.

The allies questioned the need for appointing a former police officer with experience in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as Governor of Tamil Nadu, which is now ruled by the DMK. The appointment comes amid the Tamil Nadu Assembly passing two resolutions against farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“We suspect that there is an ulterior motive in the appointment of R N Ravi as Tamil Nadu governor. The Union Government has in the past made such appointments to create obstacles for state governments ruled by Opposition parties. We have been witnessing this trend for the past few years,” Alagiri said in a statement.

He also referred to “interference” by retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi in the functioning of the Puducherry Government during her tenure as Lt. Governor from 2016 to 2021.

Alagiri sought to know whether the BJP which lost the elections is trying to “intimidate” the Opposition parties by appointing Governors with the “sole intention” of obstructing the functioning of democratically elected governments.

He also said the Congress suspects Ravi’s appointment is a carefully chosen plot and referred to Ravi’s work as an interlocutor in peace talks with Naga insurgents.

Thirumavalavan demanded the recall of Ravi’s appointment and asserted that allies will stand behind the DMK if the Union Government attempts to create trouble for a government elected by the people.

