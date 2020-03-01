DMK announces candidates for RS polls

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, DMK, on Sunday night renominated ‘Tiruchi’ N Siva and named a lawyer and prominent Dalit leader as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

While Siva, whose tenure ends on April 2 was renominated for a third term, the party gave seat to N R Elango, party’s legal eagle, and ‘Anthiyur’ Selvaraj from Western Tamil Nadu. Selvaraj is a former minister and a Dalit leader in the DMK.

Elections to six Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 26. With the current strength, DMK and AIADMK can win three seats on their own. Siva is a prominent leader of the party and its floor leader in Rajya Sabha.

If the three members are elected unopposed, which will happen in all probability, the DMK’s strength in Rajya Sabha will go up to 7 and AIADMK’s number will come down to 8 from the current 11.