DMK announces nominee for Rajya Sabha byelection

Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday announced M M Abdulla, an office-bearer of the NRI wing, as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat to be held on September 13.

Abdulla, joint secretary of the DMK’s NRI wing constituted in 2020, hails from Pudukkottai district in the Cauvery Delta region. With the DMK and its allies commanding a two-thirds majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, Abdulla is likely to be elected unopposed.

“M M Abdulla will contest the September 13 Rajya Sabha election as DMK nominee,” party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement on Sunday.

The by-election was necessitated after AIADMK member A Mohammedjan died in March 2021 during the campaign for assembly elections. Once elected, Abdulla will remain as a member of the Upper House till 2025.

With Abdulla’s nomination, Stalin has fulfilled the long-time demand that a Muslim be sent to Parliament from DMK’s quota. Already, Stalin has two ministers from his community in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

With the almost certain election of Abdulla, DMK’s strength in the Rajya Sabha will go up to 8. The party can hope to increase its tally to 10 with by-elections to two seats likely to be held anytime soon – the seats fell vacant after AIADMK MPs R Vaithilingam and K P Munusamy – resigned their posts after they were elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

With the by-elections for the two seats likely to be held separately as the tenure of the MPs is different, the DMK has bright chances of bagging both seats. There is also a talk that the DMK might give one seat to its ally Congress with Stalin giving an oral assurance in this regard to Congress President Sonia Gandhi during the seat-sharing talks for assembly polls.

Out of the 18 seats, seven are currently held by DMK and six by AIADMK, while PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, and MDMK hold one seat each. Elections for one seat will be held on September 13, while two remain vacant.

