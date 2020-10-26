DMK asks PM Modi to ensure implementation of OBC quota in medical courses

With the Supreme Court rejecting an interim plea, the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu led by DMK on Monday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in ensuring that the 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota (AIQ) is implemented this year.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the interim plea of Tamil Nadu and parties like AIADMK which had moved it for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all-India reservation for under-graduate, post-graduate and dental courses for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Madras High Court had a couple of months ago held that the OBC students have a right to reservation in All India Quota Seats and had directed the Central and State Government authorities to work out the procedure in “terms of implementing State Specific reservation”.

"While the Committee has been constituted, it is indeed disappointing that the OBC reservation will not be implemented in the current Academic Year itself. As such, it is a disheartening that the dreams of thousands of OBC students and medical aspirants may not be fulfilled in the present year,"(sic) Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

Contending that the politics of the country has been founded on social justice principles, Stalin said in spite of ideological differences, political parties have always united to strive for the advancement of underprivileged and socially downtrodden communities.

"I, therefore, urge you to immediately intervene in the interest of the Other Backward Classes’ students and ensure that the Committee finalizes the Terms of Implementation for the execution of the state-specific quota, in accordance with the judgment of the Hon’ble Madras High Court, so that reservation can be implemented during this Academic Year," he said.

He also sought to target AIADMK by seeking to know whether Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would muster the courage to say that his party will not align with the BJP if it did not implement the quota.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri, CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan, and PMK founder S Ramadoss also asked Palaniswami to exert pressure on the Centre.