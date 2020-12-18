DMK begin hunger strike in solidarity with farmers

DMK begin hunger strike in solidarity with protesting farmers

DMK chief and Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance parties participated in the protest

PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 18 2020, 10:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 11:18 ist
Leader of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Opposition and DMK party chief MK Stalin. Credit: PTI File Photo

The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday embarked on a day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting outside Delhi for over three weeks against the central legislations.

On Friday, DMK chief and Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance parties participated in the protest here.

