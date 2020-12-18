DMK begin hunger strike in solidarity with protesting farmers

The DMK-led opposition in Tamil Nadu on Friday embarked on a day-long hunger strike in support of farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting outside Delhi for over three weeks against the central legislations.
On Friday, DMK chief and Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin, party MP Kanimozhi and leaders of alliance parties participated in the protest here.
50 years of 'Mera Naam Joker': A timeless classic
Karnataka's defining moments | Episode 5
DH Toon | 'A true reformist, he never cared for MSPs!'
Who decides administration of Covid-19 vaccine in US?
Gravitational waves probe exotic matter in dead stars
She saved thousands of friends before Covid killed her
Meet Robert Lewandowski who put Messi, Ronaldo in shade
UK museum slammed for 'dehumanising' sex trafficking