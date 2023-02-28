DMK condemns Sisodia’s arrest

Condemning the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, the DMK on Tuesday warned the BJP that it would "learn a hard, fitting lesson" in the 2024 general elections if it does not stop harassing opposition parties and realise that undermining democracy can have "serious repercussions".

In a strong statement, DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu said the BJP's tendency to misuse investigative agencies on opposition parties is on a rapid rise, and that the practice of using these administrative bodies like "co-conspirators" in order to "subjugate" those from the opposition is "alarming".

"This is absolutely illegal in addition to being anti-democratic. A series of targeted attacks on opposition leaders shows, as never before, how subservient agencies have become under the current regime," Baalu said, adding that the BJP’s "autocratic tentacles" have been spreading "thick and fast" in an effort to crush all forms of opposition before the 2024 polls.

Referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that Sisodia was arrested due to political pressure as many CBI officers were against the move, Baalu said these are "powerful assertions" that cannot be simply discounted.

Alleging that the BJP uses such arrests and other forms of control tactics to distract people from the countless accusations against its government, he said history has never been kind to governments that used their CBI-like agency as weapons of political vendetta.

"People won't be mute spectators for very long. BJP should stop harassing the Opposition and realise that undermining democracy can have serious repercussions. If not, they would learn a hard, fitting lesson in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Let this be a warning," Baalu added.