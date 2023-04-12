DMK councillor arrested for sexually abusing minor girl

A 53-year-old DMK councillor in Virudhachalam was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old schoolgirl, who is now receiving treatment at a hospital. The party also expelled the man, Pakkirisamy, was expelled from the DMK after the incident came to light.

After Opposition AIADMK raised the issue in the Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the minor girl, who is studying UKG, complained of stomach pain when she returned home from school on Tuesday. On medical examination, the doctor told the girl’s parents that their child has been subjected to sexual abuse.

“The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police who acted swiftly by arresting Pakkirisamy, who is a retired teacher and correspondent of the school. The incident is being investigated and I have instructed the police to act against the culprits,” the CM said.

Stalin said Pakkirisamy is a councillor of the Virudhachalam Municipality and he was expelled from the DMK immediately after his involvement in the crime came to light. “The District Child Protection Officer is also investigating the incident,” he added.

The Chief Minister also utilised the opportunity to take a dig at the AIADMK, saying he doesn’t want to say that he wasn’t aware of the incident and that he heard about it from television, in an apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement he came to know of the police firing on anti-Sterlite protests through television.

“I spoke to officers concerned immediately after I was told about the incident. They gave me the information that they have arrested the person involved in the crime. I would like to give an assurance that the government will act against anyone who indulges in crime, especially those against women,” Stalin said.

The minor girl is now receiving treatment at a government hospital. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.