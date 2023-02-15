DMK councillor, policeman arrested for killing army man in Krishnagiri

A DMK councillor and his policeman-son are among nine persons arrested for allegedly beating to death a 29-year-old army personnel over an argument on washing clothes under a water tank in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district.

The army man, Prabhu, succumbed to his injuries sustained last week, at a private hospital in Hosur on Tuesday evening. R Chinnasamy, the DMK councillor of Nagajonahalli town panchayat, and his accomplices Pulipandi and Kaliappan, who were on the run for the past few days, were picked up from Kuppam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning.

The councillor’s son, Guru Sathyamurthy, who is working with the Tamil Nadu Armed Police, and five others -- Manikandan, Vediappan and Madhaiyan, Rajapandi and Gunanidhi – were arrested on February 9 for their involvement in the case.

Police said Prabhu, who was in the village on leave, was brutally assaulted by Chinnasamy and his men on February 8 following an argument over the army personnel’s sister-in-law washing clothes under a tank from where drinking water is supplied to the village.

“There was an argument between Prabhu and a few others on the issue. His brother, Prabhakaran who is also an army personnel too joined the argument. The argument turned into a brawl on February 8 evening in which people from both sides sustained injuries,” a police officer told DH.

While Prabhu and Chinnasamy were admitted to a hospital, the latter was shifted to a private hospital due to the grievous nature of injuries he sustained in the brawl. Prabhu died Tuesday evening.

“The case was then altered and we invoked relevant sections under the IPC. Since Chinnasamy and two others were absconding, we launched a man hunt to nab them. We recorded their arrest Wednesday evening,” the officer added.

BJP chief K Annamalai took to Twitter to condemn the incident saying the DMK men have mustered the courage to even kill army personnel, who sacrifice their lives for the country. “People are watching the attitude of the Chief Minister who is not all bothered about the law and order situation in the state. I request the state government to take strict action against the culprits,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page.