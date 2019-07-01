DMK demands Bedi’s removal for comments on TN people

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday demanded the removal of Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her comments that "poor governance, corrupt politics, indifferent bureaucracy and highly selfish and cowardly attitude of the people” are the reasons for the water crisis in Tamil Nadu.

“If Bedi had criticised political parties or even the government, we could have tolerated. But she has insulted the people of Tamil Nadu and her comments are uncivilised and condemnable,” DMK President M K Stalin said after raising the issue in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.

With Speaker P Dhanapal refusing to allow a discussion on the issue, DMK members led by Stalin staged a walkout from the Assembly and demanded an apology from the Lt Governor. “The President should sack her,” Stalin added.

While referring to a media report on the water crisis, Bedi had on Sunday said Chennai had become the first city in the country to run dry four years after it witnessed floods due to copious rains.

“Chennai, India’s 6th largest city #Chennai has become the first city in the country to run dry. The same city was in floods due to copious rains just 4 years back. Where lies the problem? Ans: Poor Governance, Corrupt Politics, Indifferent Bureaucracy+ (sic),” the Puducherry L-G tweeted on Sunday.

As the DMK raised the issue in the Assembly, Bedi backtracked and said that she only shared the people’s perception. "It is not my personal view and hence there is nothing personal in the message," she said.

In a statement issued later, Stalin demanded that Bedi withdraw her comments and apologise to the people of Tamil Nadu. "Only then the dignity of her office will be saved," he said, urging the President to remove her from the office immediately and make everyone understand the values of Indian Constitution.