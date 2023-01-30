DMK leader abuses Dalit for entering temple, suspended

DMK functionary caught abusing Dalit for entering temple; suspended from party

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced through a statement here that Manikam has been placed under suspension for violating the party discipline

PTI
PTI, Salem,
  • Jan 30 2023, 21:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 21:20 ist
Screengrab of the incident which went viral on social media. Credit: Twitter/ @annamalai_k

A DMK functionary, caught on camera verbally abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple in the district, was suspended by the party on Monday. 

In a video that went viral on the social media, Salem south union secretary T Manikam could purportedly be heard abusing the Scheduled Caste man for entering a local temple being administered by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Also, Manikam could be heard abusing the youngster's father. "Half of them don't want to come to the temple... you are doing underground work when I am trying to secure jobs," Manikam said in the video. 

Meanwhile, BJP State chief K Annamalai, posting the video, tweeted, "A DMK MP was seen taking pride in the temple demolition yesterday & today we see a DMK district functionary in Salem district in Tamil Nadu preventing brothers & sisters from the SC community from entering a Temple. DMK model of Social Justice for us all!"

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced through a statement here that Manikam has been placed under suspension for violating the party discipline.

Dalit
India News
DMK
Indian Politics

