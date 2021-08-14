DMK government presents Tamil Nadu’s first agriculture Budget

Ensuring self-sufficiency and overall agricultural development in villages, a separate department for organic farming, encouraging those taking up organic farming by providing inputs subsidy, training youth in agricultural skill development, and introducing Tamil as medium of instruction in agricultural and horticultural education - These are some of the salient features of Tamil Nadu’s first-ever Agriculture Budget presented by the M K Stalin government before the Assembly on Saturday.

Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam presented the document to the House on the day the DMK dispensation completed 100 days in office.

Besides batting for increasing the cultivation area in the state and pushing for achieving production of 75 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, the separate Budget for agriculture laid much emphasis on organic farming and the need to encourage youngsters to take up agriculture.

Panneerselvam announced a scheme named after late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi which aims at achieving self-sufficiency and overall agricultural development in all villages in five years. Through this project, which will be undertaken in collaboration with over a dozen government departments, the government will identify one-fifth of village panchayats every year.

The scheme will be launched in 2,500 villages in the 2021-2022 fiscal.

Contending that indiscriminate use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides have affected the soil fertility and environment, the Budget focussed on creating awareness among the people about organic produce to enhance immunity.

A separate wing for organic farming will be established in the Agriculture Department, Panneerselvam announced, adding that organic farming will be encouraged with provision of inputs subsidy.

“Inputs for organic farming are essential. Arrangements will be made to make them available in agricultural extension centres. Quality control regulations will be enforced effectively to ensure the quality of organic inputs sold by the private shops,” he added.

Since a lot of youth in the state go for agricultural education, the Budget said, the government has turned its focus to transform these graduates into entrepreneurs through capacity building trainings with the help of agri business firms and alumni.

“During their final year, they will be motivated to develop ambition to become entrepreneurs. On completion of studies, they will know the gaps in market, business techniques and strategies with their certificates in hand and implementable action plan to become entrepreneurs in their mind,” the minister said.

Announcing the launch of Rural Youth Agricultural Skill Development Mission, the Budget said 2,500 young people will get training for grafting, layering, pruning, maintenance of poly green house, and establishment of micro irrigation system this year.

Among other things, the minister promised measures to distribute palm jaggery, a value added palm product, derived from palm tree through Fair Price shops, a special paddy production plan, ensure the availability of millets in plenty, and a scheme for making pulse production profitable.

The minister also announced reward for best performing farmers who excel in agriculture, while a high-level committee for agriculture will be constituted at state level under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary to review farming related schemes and to suggest solutions for the problems faced by farmers.

The Budget also announced setting up of Chief Minster's solar powered pump sets scheme to be implemented at an outlay of Rs.114.68 crore with State and Union government funds. The minister also announced revival of Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmers’ Markets) and establishment of a new horticulture college.

To undertake research on organic farming in various crops, a research centre in the name of natural farming scientist “Nammazhvar” will be created by expanding the existing department of Sustainable Organic Agriculture, functioning under Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. An amount of Rs 3 crore will be allocated initially from the State government, Panneerselvam added.

The government also said the Cauvery delta region will be declared as an Agro Industrial Corridor to promote agro-based industries by plugging infrastructure gaps, creating new industrial infrastructure and by attracting private investments to the region.