DMK IT wing chief's 'Savarkar flying on a crow' tweet draws ire

The DMK faced heat by right-wing groups on Wednesday after the party's IT wing chief T R B Rajaa reportedly tweeted, and deleted, a caricature of Savarkar flying away on a crow.

Huge Promises made by the @tnpoliceoffl regarding the social media policing. But despite huge protest by Hindus in Tamil Nadu and Social media outrage, there is no action on @TRBRajaa, IT cell Head of DMK. Is Tamil Nadu Police such a puppet in the hand of Hindu-Hater Stalin? pic.twitter.com/dukRKZTDWB — Hindu IT Cell (@HinduITCell) September 6, 2022

The tweet of Savarkar flying on a bird is a reference to a controversy that erupted last month over a chapter in a Kannada textbook. A paragraph from a Class 8 Kannada book went viral on social media for its 'glorification' of Savarkar.

In it, the author, perhaps poetically, said that Savarkar used to fly out of the jail with the help of bulbul birds and visit his motherland despite languishing in jail. "There was not even a key hole in the jail room where Savarkar was kept. But, bulbul birds from somewhere used to visit the room and Savarkar used to sit on their wings and fly out to visit the motherland every day," the paragraph read.