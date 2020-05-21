DMK leader loses post after meeting with Tamil Nadu BJP president

A senior DMK leader was on Thursday removed from the post of deputy general secretary, days after he met Tamil Nadu BJP President L Murugan.

V P Duraisamy, a prominent Dalit leader of the DMK, was removed from the post and replaced with ‘Anthiyur’ Selvaraj, also from the community. Selvaraj was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha on a DMK ticket.

It is understood that Duraisamy was upset with him being overlooked for the Rajya Sabha nomination. He met Murugan, the newly-appointed BJP president, on Tuesday leading to speculation.

Duraisamy also made critical remarks against the DMK which is understood to have worked against him. However, he justified meeting with the BJP leader saying there was nothing wrong in two leaders, from the same community, meeting.