DMK MLA J Anbazhagan succumbs to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, one of the close confidants of party chief M K Stalin, passed away here on Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for the past eight days at a private hospital here.

The leader, whose father 'Pazhakadai' Jayaraman was a staunch DMK supporter and was even jailed during the 1975 Emergency, left the world on his 62nd birthday.

Anbazhagan, the MLA from Chepauk-Triplicance, took his last breath at 8.05 am at the Dr Rela Institute of Medical Centre here. He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The MLA, who had several comorbid conditions, was on ventilator support since his admission. Though the hospital said his health improved on June 5, but his condition worsened on June 8 and he passed away two days later.

Anbazhagan was one of the key strategists of the DMK in Chennai and close to the party's top brass. In fact, when the late M Karunanidhi decided to shift to his native Tiruvarur constituency in 2011 following delimitation of his Chepauk constituency in Chennai, he chose Anbazhagan to represent it.

Anbazhagan was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2001 from T Nagar constituency and lost from the same seat in 2006. He won in 2011 and 2016 from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.