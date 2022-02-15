DMK MLA welcomes 62-year-old warden arrested in girl suicide case

DMK MLA from Tiruchirapalli (East) Inigo Irudayaraj has stoked a controversy by welcoming from jail the 62-year-old warden who was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 17-year-old student at a Christian school in Thanjavur district.

Irudayaraj, a first-time MLA, posted a picture of him welcoming Saghayamary, the warden, by presenting her with a shawl outside the Tiruchirapalli Central prison, on his Facebook page, leading to widespread condemnation from various quarters, including the BJP and right-wing organisations.

Along with the photo, the MLA praised the warden, who has been accused of trying to convert the 17-year-old girl to Christianity, in his Facebook post by appreciating her “honesty” in facing the case. He also said Saghayamary has “dedicated her life” for the betterment of girl students from rural areas by serving as the warden of the hostel attached with Sacred Heart Higher Second School in Michaelpatti near Thanjavur.

“Saghayamary took a brave and honest stand to face the case filed against her by getting arrested at a time people get admitted to hospitals the moment they are booked by people. After hearing that she has been granted bail, I welcomed her immediately after she came out of prison. Justice will prevail,” Irudayaraj wrote.

The 17-year-old, who died by suicide after consuming pesticides, had named the warden in one of the videos shot by a BJP functionary before her death. The girl, responding to questions from the BJP functionary, had said the warden had attempted to convert her to Christianity two years ago.

The BJP took up the issue to allege “forced conversion” but the state police ruled out the angle. However, the girl’s father knocked at the doors of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court which transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj felicitating Accused No.1, Sahaya Mary, after she comes out of jail securing bail in #Lavanya suicide case. Felicitation for abetment? We don’t trust the DMK government,” TN BJP spokesperson SG Suryah tweeted.

