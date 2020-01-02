DMK moves court as vote counting underway

In a dramatic twist, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, DMK, on Thursday knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court alleging irregularities in the counting of votes cast in polls held to rural local bodies, even as the counting process was underway across the state.

The day witnessed dramatic developments as DMK President M K Stalin rushed to meet State Election Commissioner Dr R Palaniswamy seeking announcement of results fast in areas where counting was over and even threatening to sit on a fast if results are not announced on time.

In a few hours, the party’s legal eagle and Rajya Sabha MP, P Wilson, was at the Madras High Court seeking urgent hearing of DMK petition. It was only after persistent efforts put up by DMK lawyers for a couple of hours, the court listed the case before Justice M Sathyanarayanan, who was hearing the petition. The hearing was underway till the time of writing.

According to trends/results published by the SEC at 8.30 pm, the DMK combine was clearly ahead of the AIADMK in the elections to panchayat union councillors. While the DMK combine was ahead or has won in 363 panchayat union wards, the AIADMK had won or was leading in 284 wards. 5,067 panchayat union wards went to polls in two phases.

Of the 515 district wards, the trend was available only for 1 of the 515 seats and the DMK was leading in it. However, local television channels, relying on inputs from its reporters’ network on the ground, said the DMK combine was leading in 952 union wards and 169 district wards – the AIADMK’s figure was 814 in union wards and 173 in district wards.

Elections to rural local bodies were held only in 27 of the 36 districts in the state due to non-completion of delimitation work in the remaining 9 districts. Polls for urban local bodies will be held separately for the first time in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Palaniswamy said the counting of votes would continue through the night and is expected to be completed only by Friday evening. The election, which are being held after a gap of three years, is considered crucial for both DMK and AIADMK as this is the first time, they are facing polls at the grassroots level after the death of its charismatic leaders M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa respectively.

Complaints of counting process being slowed down or completely stopped were reported from various parts of the state as DMK leaders and cadre took to streets and even blocked National Highways in several places to protest “irregularities” by the AIADMK government.

Even as the counting was underway, Stalin accused the AIADMK of conspiring his party-led alliance from winning the polls hands down. “The Returning Officers ROs) are announcing results only in seats where the ruling AIADMK has won. There have even been instances of DMK men being sent out of the counting centre,” he said.

The DMK president and Opposition Leader also alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s relative was “ordering ROs” to announce AIADMK candidates as winners. “If the SEC doesn’t get things right, I will decide whether to hold a fast or launch protests across the state,” he said.