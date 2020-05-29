DMK moves SC for implementation of 50 pc OBC quota in TN’s share of All India Medical seats

The DMK party has moved the Supreme Court seeking 50 per cent OBC reservation in seats surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the All India Quota for under graduate, post graduate medical and dental courses in 2020-21.

The party said its plea is directed against the Respondents (Centre, Medical Council of India (MCI) and Tamil Nadu government) denying the implementation of 50 per cent OBC policy of the state, other than in central government institutions.

It said the MCI regulations clearly contemplate adherence to state reservation laws while filling up of the seats.

“That the Director General of Health Services, Medical Counselling Committee and the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India have grossly failed to provide reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students in admissions to the Under Graduate, Diploma, PG Diploma and Post Graduate medical courses in all medical colleges across the country in the category of‘ state surrendered seats to the All India Quota’ in Government and private medical colleges other than the Central Government institutions,” the plea said.

The party said that the All India Quota seats are contributed by States surrendering seats in the Government and private medical and dental colleges as per the MCI regulations.

“As per the applicable MCI and DCI regulations, 15 per cent seats are surrendered by State Government and private colleges in under graduate and diploma courses and 50 per cent seats are surrendered to the All India Quota in post graduate courses both in private and government colleges,” the plea said.

It said that in Tamil Nadu there is 69 per cent reservations for OBCs, SC and ST and within this, OBC reservations are about 50 per cent.

The party sought ad-interim injunction restraining the Respondents from proceeding further with All India Counselling for PG seats pursuant to the NEET-PG 2020 results without following the 50 per cent reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu pending disposal of the plea.

It also sought ad-interim injunction restraining them from proceeding with conducting the NEET-UG 2020 or any counselling thereof without following the 50 per cent reservation for OBC quota in Tamil Nadu.

The party also sought direction for calling of the records of the Respondent pertaining to the Result of NEET-PG, 2020 published on May 9, 2020 by the National Board of Examinations relating to the filling up of the All India Quota and quashing of the same.