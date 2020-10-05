DMK promises special courts in every district to try cases of violence against women

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday promised to set up special courts in every district in Tamil Nadu to try cases related to violence against women if it were to be elected to power in the next assembly elections due in the first half of 2021.

Party President M K Stalin made the promise while launching a candle light march organised by the Women’s Wing here seeking justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras who was allegedly gang-raped and assaulted by a group of men belonging to an upper caste.

The march from Rajiv Gandhi statue in Guindy to Raj Bhawan, a distance of about 2 km, was led by Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, also the president of the DMK’s Women’s Wing. However, Kanimozhi and others were taken into custody for trying to march towards the Raj Bhawan.

In his address, Stalin demanded a court-monitored probe to get to the bottom of the alleged gang-rape of the Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh. “Let them order any probe, but it needs to be monitored by a court. Unless and until the probe is monitored by a court, how can we expect that truth will come out?” he asked.

The DMK chief also condemned the police action against former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi during their visit to Hathras to meet the family of the girl. He also utilised the opportunity to take a dig at the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu saying women are not safe under the current dispensation.

"Tamil Nadu will face elections very soon and you all know DMK will win the elections. Once we are in power, the DMK government will set up special courts to try cases relating to women in every district,” Stalin said.

Kanimozhi alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was not allowing a “democratic protest” and demanded a court-monitored probe in Hathras incident.