DMK reaches out to opposition parties for dismissal of Tamil Nadu Governor

The DMK has written a letter to all the opposition parties to sign a petition addressed to President Draupadi Murmu calling for the immediate removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi from the post.
This is due to the battle between him and the state government on a host of issues.
The Congress has agreed to sign the memorandum for the removal of the Tamil Nadu Governor after DMK parliamentary party leader T R Baalu sent a letter to all the opposition parties.
Recently, CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, in a press conference in New Delhi, urged the like-minded opposition parties to come together for a joint protest against the acts of Governors which are mostly "undemocratic and anti-Constitutional".
The CPI-M and the LDF government in Kerala are engaged in a bitter fight with the state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on issues of the posting of Vice Chancellors. The Governor seeking the removal of K N Balagopal as Kerala Finance minister has infuriated the CPI-M leadership.
The CPI, another ally of the DMK, has called for abolishing the post of Governors in India. The CPI National general secretary, D Raja has in a statement said that the post of Governor must be abolished.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is in a running fight with the DMK government of the state in contentious issues including the NEET for Medical Entrance exams.
