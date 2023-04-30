DMK seeks Annamalai's apology on 'disrespecting' state anthem

State anthem 'disrespect': DMK wants Annamalai apology

  Apr 30 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said it was not a "DMK stage" to beat each other over alleged disrespect to the Tamil Thai Vazthu, the state anthem of Tamil Nadu.

According to India Today reports, K Annamalai, the BJP's Karnataka election co-in charge, was at a poll rally in Shimoga on Thursday when the organisers playedTamil Thai Vazthu. Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa intervened and asked the organisers to play the Karnataka state anthem instead.

In the year 2020, he had also posted a video of Chief Minister MK Stalin, purported to show him mocking the national anthem.

"Do you need all this with a leader who doesn't know to play the national anthem after hoisting our national flag? Isn't yours the history of removing the line Kannadamung Kalitelungum Kavinmalayalamum Tuluvum from the Tamil Thai state anthem and sowing the division of the state?" Annamalai said.

"Our only mission is to save the Tamil people from you and DMK's cheap politics. Do not worry!", he siad.

Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks Annamalai

“It clearly shows what importance he (Annamalai) gives to Tamil Thai Vaaztbu," said Tamil Nadu minister and CM MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

He rejected Annamalai's claim that the tone of the anthem was wrong. He said, “I don't believe in it. It is not a serious thing to talk about him. I don't know what happened there. As per the video I saw, it was defaming.”

 

