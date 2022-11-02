DMK seeks support for 'recall Tamil Nadu Governor' campaign

Intensifying its protest against the Tamil Nadu Governor, the ruling DMK has decided to write to President Droupadi Murmu demanding the “immediate recall” of R N Ravi for his “anti-Constitutional remarks” and statements that are made only with the intention of “causing confusion” in the state.

The DMK will also seek the support of “like-minded” parties in signing the petition to be submitted to Murmu in the coming days. DMK Parliamentary Party chief T R Baalu on Tuesday wrote to leaders and MPs of “like-minded parties” to sign the petition against Ravi, with whom the M K Stalin government is involved in a confrontation.

Sources in the DMK said the party wants to take the issue of “Governor’s interference in government’s functioning and avoidable statements” to the national stage and make a case for Ravi’s “recall” from Tamil Nadu. The Governor has been quite critical of the DMK government on a slew of issues, including on the Coimbatore blast case, seeking to know why there was a “delay” in handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Ravi, who took charge as Tamil Nadu Governor in September 2021, has come under the fire from political parties for his controversial statements on Sanathana Dharma, Thirukkural, and colonialism. He has also been involved in a running battle with the DMK on a host of issues, including NEET and appointment of Vice-Chancellors to state-funded universities.

“We will take a delegation to meet the President seeking the Governor’s recall. The Governor has gone against the Constitutional brief and is trying to act smart,” a DMK leader said.

The move comes three days after DMK and its allies asked Ravi to resign from the post before making “controversial remarks” to please the BJP leadership that are in complete “contradiction with the Constitution.”

In a joint statement, leaders of 11 political parties, including DMK’s T R Baalu, K S Alagiri of Congress and Thol. Thirumavalavan of VCK, had taken strong objection to the Governor’s latest statement that “every country is dependent on one religion and India was no exception to the rule” and asked him to stop talking like he was the “country’s emperor.”

Almost all alliance partners of the DMK took objection to Ravi’s appointment last year and saw the move as part of BJP’s “political plans” in Tamil Nadu. The leaders had wondered whether the Governor realizes that he is talking against the very Constitution on which he swore while taking oath.