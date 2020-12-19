DMK slams Centre's 'unilateral transfer' of WB officers

DMK slams Centre's "unilateral transfer" of West Bengal IPS Officers

The three IPS officers were responsible for the security of BJP National President J P Nadda whose convoy was attacked during his recent visit to West Bengal

  • Dec 19 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 15:36 ist
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party president MK Stalin. Credit: PTI

The DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday dubbed as "autocratic and anti-federal" the union government transferring three West Bengal IPS officers to central deputation and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'rescind' the order.

DMK President M K Stalin described the transfers as "unilateral". The three IPS officers were responsible for the security of BJP National President J P Nadda whose convoy was attacked during his recent visit to West Bengal, where Assembly polls are due next year.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in that state is strongly opposing the Centre's move. In a Facebook post on Saturday, Stalin said, "the unilateral transfer of 3 West Bengal IPS officers by the Union BJP Govt is autocratic and anti-federal."

"The civil service of the country must not be dictated by the whims and fancies of the ruling party in Delhi," he said. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, urged the Prime minister to "immediately rescind the transfer order."

