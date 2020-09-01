DMK to elect new General Secretary and Treasurer on September 9

The General Council of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will convene for the first time via video conference in its 70 years of existence on September 9 to elect its General Secretary and Treasurer, the number 2 and 3 positions in the pecking order of the party.

Elections for the post of General Secretary, the second most powerful position, was necessitated after incumbent K Anbazhagan, a fellow traveller of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, died on March 7, 2020. With Treasurer Durai Murugan, the senior-most in the party, expressing his interest to contest for the GS election, a new person has to be elected to his post.

DMK’s General Council is the highest policy-making body of the party and members of the GC elect President, General Secretary and Treasurer. The GC meet also comes as the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu heats up with just eight months to go for the crucial Assembly Elections in the state.

While Durai Murugan’s election as General Secretary is almost certain, the contest for Treasurer post is interesting as it has a few claimants. Former Union Minister T R Baalu and former state minister E V Velu, who jumped the ship from AIADMK two decades ago, are likely to express interest to contest for the Treasurer’s post.

However, a senior party leader said a consensus will be arrived at before filing of nominations for the post begins. “Most probably, there will be only one nomination for the post of Treasurer as well. A consensus will be arrived at before the nomination begins and the person agreed to by others will file the nomination,” the leader told DH.

He also recalled that the DMK has always elected people to the three top posts unanimously. “Even when our current President Stalin was elected as Treasurer in 2008, it was a unanimous election. Now, as President, he will ensure that only one nomination is filed,” the leader added.

The GC was to meet in March but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. There is also a possibility of changes within the organisation being discussed during the GC meeting.