DMK to raise BBC documentary, expose on Adani in Parliament

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Sunday along with other Opposition parties, including Congress, decided to raise issues like banning of the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and US-based researcher Hindenburg accusing Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation” during the Budget session of Parliament beginning January 31.

The party will also raise the “attempt” being made to ruin the basic structure of the Constitution seen in “unnecessary comments” by several people including the Vice President on the jurisdiction of the judiciary in both houses of Parliament. The MPs will also raise issues concerning Tamil Nadu like exemption for NEET, prioritising locals for jobs in Central government offices in the state.

The decision on the issues to be raised by the party MPs was taken at a meeting of the DMK Parliamentary Party headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin here.

Also Read: Answer on LIC, SBI's exposure to Adani stocks: BRS leader K T Rama Rao to NDA govt

The DMK President also insisted that the independence of judiciary should be protected and that the efforts by the BJP to undermine it must be opposed inside the House. The meeting also discussed statements by the Vice President and ministers.

“While a few MPs pointed out that the DMK voted in favour of NJAC, the general consensus was that there should be no interference in the functioning of the judiciary. It was felt that the judiciary should have the powers to review legislations passed in parliament by the ruling party using brute majority,” a DMK MP who attended the meeting told DH.

Stalin insisted that the lawmakers should raise all issues that concern the people of Tamil Nadu during the Budget session and asked them to be “very careful” while talking to the media, another MP said.

Stalin, according to DMK MPs, also said the party lawmakers should enlist support from their colleagues from like-minded parties on issues like NEET, and the execution of Sethusamudram Shipping Canal project. “While asking us to keep in mind elections are just a year away, our president also told us that the issues raised by DMK should make national headlines. At the same time, he asked MPs to exercise caution while speaking to the media,” a senior leader said.

According international status for the Madurai airport, alleged neglect of native Tamils in the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC), sharing of power by Tamils in Sri Lanka, speedy construction of AIIMS in Madurai, and execution of the Sethusamudram project are some of the other issues that will be raised.